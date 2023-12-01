Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 2,263 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Encompass Health by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Encompass Health by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Encompass Health by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Encompass Health by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Encompass Health by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.60.

Encompass Health Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:EHC opened at $65.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.00. Encompass Health Co. has a 1-year low of $51.15 and a 1-year high of $72.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

Insider Transactions at Encompass Health

In other news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 11,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $710,918.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,293 shares in the company, valued at $7,371,813.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Featured Articles

