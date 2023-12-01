Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 44,786 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,786 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned approximately 0.07% of EPR Properties worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of EPR Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.31.

EPR Properties Trading Up 0.4 %

EPR Properties stock opened at $44.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.18 and a 200-day moving average of $43.79. EPR Properties has a one year low of $33.92 and a one year high of $47.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 8.55 and a quick ratio of 8.55. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.69.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 170.98%.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

