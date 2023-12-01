Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 141 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,198 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 103.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $127,697,000 after buying an additional 23,643 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 59.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MCD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. DZ Bank raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.59.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,755 shares of company stock worth $5,380,457. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.5 %

MCD stock opened at $281.83 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $299.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.70.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.52%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

