Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Stock Position Trimmed by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.37% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 23,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 30,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Price Performance

Shares of BLOK opened at $24.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.07 and its 200-day moving average is $21.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.50. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 12-month low of $14.68 and a 12-month high of $27.40.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Profile

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

