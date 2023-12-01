First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Position Lifted by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 72.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,974 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,465 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of First Hawaiian worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,789,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359,836 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth $34,342,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 917.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 917,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,596,000 after purchasing an additional 827,297 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 4.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,037,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,591,000 after purchasing an additional 629,893 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 11.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,220,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,491,000 after purchasing an additional 622,623 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FHB opened at $19.65 on Friday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.08 and a twelve month high of $28.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.39 and a 200-day moving average of $18.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.04.

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $285.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.76%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

