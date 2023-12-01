Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,681 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 65.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,806,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $781,670,000 after acquiring an additional 10,208,408 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5,915.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,193,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $132,290,000 after buying an additional 5,107,608 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 438.8% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,736,773 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $113,187,000 after buying an additional 3,043,178 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 68.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,639,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $201,124,000 after buying an additional 2,692,774 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 31.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,816,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $297,344,000 after buying an additional 2,358,255 shares during the period. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $31.47 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $24.86 and a 1-year high of $33.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.53.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director Robert M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $148,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,160.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $148,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,160.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony Massey sold 17,915 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $553,215.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,689.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,415 shares of company stock worth $935,990 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AXTA. Citigroup lowered their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.29.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

