Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Acquires 98 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.94.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $142.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $251.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.51. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.48.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 162.19%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

