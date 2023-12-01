Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Purchases 8,852 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 354.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,352 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,852 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 411,469.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 471,880,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,751,918,000 after purchasing an additional 471,765,932 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,045,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,375,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,077 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,227,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,412,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354,626 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,160,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,112,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,561,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,401,005 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,452,770,000 after purchasing an additional 769,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 2.2 %

AMD opened at $121.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.82 and a 200 day moving average of $110.87. The company has a market cap of $193.86 billion, a PE ratio of 1,009.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $132.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.77.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

