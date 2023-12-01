Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. trimmed its position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Middleby in the second quarter worth about $85,831,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Middleby by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,536,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,476,000 after purchasing an additional 541,956 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Middleby by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,171,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,756,000 after purchasing an additional 407,150 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Middleby by 192.8% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 532,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,111,000 after purchasing an additional 350,793 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Middleby in the first quarter worth about $31,419,000. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MIDD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of Middleby in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Middleby from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Middleby from $158.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Middleby from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Middleby currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.00.

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $126.23 on Friday. The Middleby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.59 and a fifty-two week high of $162.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.28.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $980.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Middleby had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

