Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,906 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in NIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NIO by 30.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in NIO by 161.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in NIO by 88.3% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. 42.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NIO from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on NIO from $13.90 to $19.20 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on NIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. CLSA lowered their target price on NIO from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on NIO from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.80.

NIO Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $7.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.46. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $16.18.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($3.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.96) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 42.97% and a negative return on equity of 94.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

NIO Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

