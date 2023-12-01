Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its position in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Free Report) by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 30,170 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 6.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,954,362 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $230,061,000 after purchasing an additional 975,659 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in NuStar Energy by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,437,912 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,489,000 after buying an additional 248,974 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,752,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,413,000 after buying an additional 217,417 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 786,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,344,000 after buying an additional 208,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 527,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,250,000 after acquiring an additional 191,892 shares during the last quarter. 56.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NuStar Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NS opened at $19.04 on Friday. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 1 year low of $14.30 and a 1 year high of $19.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.57 and its 200 day moving average is $17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

NuStar Energy Announces Dividend

NuStar Energy ( NYSE:NS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 131.79% and a net margin of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $410.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 307.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on NS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NuStar Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on NuStar Energy in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation terminalling and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

