Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $887,000 Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,078 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 494.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 22.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 11,037.5% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Lennar in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $127.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.49. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $84.45 and a 52-week high of $133.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 6.66.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.12%.

In other Lennar news, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lennar news, Director Amy Banse bought 920 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $108.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,013.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,230.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,896 in the last 90 days. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LEN. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lennar in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on Lennar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lennar from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.89.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

