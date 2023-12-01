Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 171,213 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. trimmed its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 171,213 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 108.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,170 shares of company stock valued at $4,475,210 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $57.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Moffett Nathanson restated a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.77.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

