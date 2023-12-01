Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Reduces Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lessened its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 632.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 325.8% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,240.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $3,017,373.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,750,499.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,807 shares of company stock worth $10,979,625. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.41.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of PG stock opened at $153.51 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $135.83 and a 1 year high of $158.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.48. The company has a market cap of $361.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.04%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

