DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,630 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oder Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% in the second quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.7% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 756 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.3% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,343 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.4% in the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 20,648 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DKS shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.09.

DKS opened at $130.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.49. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.98 and a 52 week high of $152.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.40.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 35.68%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.00 per share, with a total value of $242,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 170,192 shares in the company, valued at $18,721,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 30.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

