SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Holdings Lifted by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,590 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in SouthState were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SSB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SouthState by 65.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,927,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $636,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528,828 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SouthState by 166.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,017,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,884 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SouthState by 666.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,329,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SouthState by 16.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,914,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $645,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SouthState by 45.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,402,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,481,000 after buying an additional 1,066,192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at SouthState

In other news, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. purchased 2,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.93 per share, for a total transaction of $181,492.69. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 76,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,294,582.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. acquired 2,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.93 per share, for a total transaction of $181,492.69. Following the purchase, the director now owns 76,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,294,582.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $197,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,982.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut SouthState from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SouthState in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on SouthState from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

SouthState Price Performance

NASDAQ SSB opened at $74.05 on Friday. SouthState Co. has a twelve month low of $59.51 and a twelve month high of $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.01.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). SouthState had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 24.84%. The business had revenue of $573.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SouthState Co. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

SouthState Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is 29.93%.

SouthState Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

