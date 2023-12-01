Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $121.27 Million

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion and approximately $121.27 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $224.14 or 0.00583876 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,388.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.91 or 0.00122195 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00021675 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.
About Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,573,900 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.
