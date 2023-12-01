My DeFi Pet Price Reaches $0.0458 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $1.73 million and $506,144.59 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for $0.0458 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002904 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000059 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000250 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00014265 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004724 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

DPET is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,707,688 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

