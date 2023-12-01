Qtum Price Reaches $3.04 on Major Exchanges (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 1st. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for $3.04 or 0.00007927 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a market capitalization of $318.78 million and $35.16 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,086.72 or 0.05435773 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000992 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00058218 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00015749 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00024481 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000241 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00012559 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000158 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004877 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000353 BTC.
About Qtum
Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Qtum
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars.
