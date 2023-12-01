BNB (BNB) Price Hits $228.11

BNB (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for $228.11 or 0.00594202 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. BNB has a total market cap of $34.60 billion and $606.66 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About BNB

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 151,698,671 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 151,698,717.19122392. The last known price of BNB is 228.97259767 USD and is up 0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1801 active market(s) with $593,366,181.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

