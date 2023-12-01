Insider Selling: Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) CTO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) CTO Robert Travis Dobbins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $68,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,366.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Valvoline Price Performance

Shares of VVV stock opened at $34.24 on Friday. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $39.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.12 and its 200-day moving average is $34.81.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.25 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 35.59% and a net margin of 98.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VVV. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Valvoline in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the first quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Valvoline by 127.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Valvoline during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VVV shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Valvoline from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Valvoline in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valvoline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.43.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

