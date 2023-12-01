SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) Director Hannes Philip Portmann Sells 11,291 Shares of Stock

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL – Get Free Report) Director Hannes Philip Portmann sold 11,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.60, for a total value of C$97,102.60.
Hannes Philip Portmann also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 24th, Hannes Philip Portmann sold 9 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.85, for a total value of C$70.65.
- On Monday, November 13th, Hannes Philip Portmann sold 33,700 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.13, for a total value of C$240,281.00.
SilverCrest Metals Stock Performance
SIL stock opened at C$8.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -83.53. SilverCrest Metals Inc has a 12-month low of C$2.85 and a 12-month high of C$8.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.52.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SilverCrest Metals
About SilverCrest Metals
SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SilverCrest Metals
- Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
- Behind the tech boom: Big price leaders selectively laying off
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- These biotechs targeting multiple neurodegenerative diseases
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Does the bell-ringing ceremony at Nasdaq move the needle?
Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.