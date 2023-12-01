SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) Director Hannes Philip Portmann Sells 11,291 Shares of Stock

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL – Get Free Report) Director Hannes Philip Portmann sold 11,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.60, for a total value of C$97,102.60.

Hannes Philip Portmann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 24th, Hannes Philip Portmann sold 9 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.85, for a total value of C$70.65.

On Monday, November 13th, Hannes Philip Portmann sold 33,700 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.13, for a total value of C$240,281.00.

SilverCrest Metals Stock Performance

SIL stock opened at C$8.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -83.53. SilverCrest Metals Inc has a 12-month low of C$2.85 and a 12-month high of C$8.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on SIL shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

