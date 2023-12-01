Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Director John Albert Brussa Buys 30,000 Shares

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) Director John Albert Brussa bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$143,850.00.
Crew Energy stock opened at C$4.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$5.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of C$742.81 million, a P/E ratio of 5.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.89. Crew Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$4.15 and a one year high of C$6.94.
Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$70.32 million for the quarter. Crew Energy had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 44.36%. As a group, research analysts expect that Crew Energy Inc. will post 0.8053691 EPS for the current year.
Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. Its principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Tower in northeast British Columbia.
