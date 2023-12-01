InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) CEO James F. Wirth Buys 300 Shares of Stock

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Free Report) CEO James F. Wirth acquired 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $384.00 per share, with a total value of $115,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,944,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,605,056. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

IHT stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $3.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.73.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

