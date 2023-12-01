TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Director Ashley H. Williams Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) Director Ashley H. Williams sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $122,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,960 shares in the company, valued at $460,497.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of TFSL opened at $13.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. TFS Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.97 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $75.46 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 418.53%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on TFS Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of TFS Financial by 5,545.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of TFS Financial by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in TFS Financial by 228.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in TFS Financial by 217.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in TFS Financial by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. 9.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

