Extendicare Inc (TSE:EXE.UN) Director Sandra Lynn Hanington Purchases 14,300 Shares of Stock

Extendicare Inc (TSE:EXE.UN – Get Free Report) Director Sandra Lynn Hanington acquired 14,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.95 per share, with a total value of C$99,385.00.
Extendicare Price Performance
Extendicare Inc has a 1 year low of C$6.18 and a 1 year high of C$10.90.
Extendicare Company Profile
