State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $9.16 Million Stock Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 273.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,580 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Saia were worth $9,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Saia by 524.2% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Saia during the second quarter worth about $301,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Saia by 7.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Saia by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Saia during the second quarter worth about $248,000.

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $390.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $396.14 and a 200-day moving average of $376.29. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.02 and a 1 year high of $443.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.55.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.08. Saia had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $775.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. Saia’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 13.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SAIA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Saia from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Saia from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Saia from $463.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $530.00 price target on shares of Saia in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saia presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.11.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

