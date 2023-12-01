State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,539 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $9,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Robert Half in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Robert Half by 964.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Robert Half in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Stock Performance

NYSE RHI opened at $82.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.26. Robert Half Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $89.78.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RHI. UBS Group began coverage on Robert Half in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.63.

Robert Half Company Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

