State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 11,266 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 429,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,266 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $9,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 113.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,059,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,064,000 after acquiring an additional 561,946 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 8.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 163,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 12,474 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 918,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,998,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 915,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,924,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on NCLH. StockNews.com lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.04.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $15.27 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.11.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 177.38% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.