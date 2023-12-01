State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 8,750 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,750 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of nVent Electric worth $9,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in nVent Electric by 1.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 745,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,531,000 after buying an additional 13,226 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in nVent Electric by 2.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,751,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,169,000 after purchasing an additional 164,267 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in nVent Electric by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,664,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,656,000 after purchasing an additional 91,613 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in nVent Electric by 37.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 290,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,985,000 after purchasing an additional 78,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in nVent Electric by 559.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $110,385.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,421.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on NVT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

nVent Electric Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $53.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.18. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $36.70 and a 1 year high of $58.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.99 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

