State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 4,565 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,565 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Lamar Advertising worth $9,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 80.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 42.6% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 59.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Lamar Advertising Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $101.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $77.21 and a 12 month high of $111.49. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LAMR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

View Our Latest Analysis on Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Profile

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.