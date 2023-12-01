State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Clean Harbors worth $9,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 40.3% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 823,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,416,000 after purchasing an additional 212,958 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 988.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 705,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,963,000 after purchasing an additional 640,467 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 51,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,462,000 after purchasing an additional 13,952 shares during the period. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 4,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CLH shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Shares of CLH opened at $161.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.63. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.36 and a 52 week high of $178.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.38.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.39). Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

In other news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 28,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $4,669,990.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,736,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,117,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Clean Harbors news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 28,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $4,669,990.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,736,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,117,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total value of $1,318,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,787 shares in the company, valued at $11,337,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Articles

