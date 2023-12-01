State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 8,335 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,073,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,335 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $9,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 26,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 56,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of KeyCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.50 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.03.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $12.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.76. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.26.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.13%.

KeyCorp Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.