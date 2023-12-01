Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,275 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Campbell Soup worth $9,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 87,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,329,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 903,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,330,000 after buying an additional 343,600 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 97,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after buying an additional 48,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 8,000 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $346,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,572.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

CPB opened at $40.18 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $37.94 and a 1-year high of $57.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.42 and a 200-day moving average of $43.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.37.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.75%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.36.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

