State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,091 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $10,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 101.3% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $36.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $28.78 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.70.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.62%.

In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 8,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $294,932.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,109.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 8,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $294,932.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,109.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $915,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,798,677.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,825 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.81.

Read Our Latest Report on AMH

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.