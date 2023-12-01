State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Makes New Investment in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 590,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,270,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 64.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 188,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 73,703 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coupang by 140.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,035,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,315,000 after buying an additional 605,499 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coupang by 111.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 12,562 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coupang by 27.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 81,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 17,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coupang by 75.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 33,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Coupang alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Coupang from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut Coupang from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Coupang from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Coupang from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Coupang Price Performance

Shares of CPNG opened at $15.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.21. Coupang, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.66 and a 52-week high of $20.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 63.69 and a beta of 1.38.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coupang

In other Coupang news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 4,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $79,207.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 254,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

About Coupang

(Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.