Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 292.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,840 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $10,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INSP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $330.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $405.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.92.

NYSE INSP opened at $145.33 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.27 and a 12 month high of $330.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.87 and a 200-day moving average of $235.49.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.49 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

