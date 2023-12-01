State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 8,298 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 280,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,298 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $10,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $114,390,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 232.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,345,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039,331 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,950,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,181,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:NRG opened at $47.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.67. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $48.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 0.99.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a positive return on equity of 41.72%. Equities analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is -19.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NRG. Guggenheim raised shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.40.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

