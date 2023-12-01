Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $10,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $111,921,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $106,818,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,680,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,399,000 after purchasing an additional 673,725 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,175,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,051,000 after purchasing an additional 566,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,432,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $278,601,000 after purchasing an additional 518,050 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram purchased 25,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.36 per share, with a total value of $2,001,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,974,763.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard Barry bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $3,940,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram bought 25,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.36 per share, for a total transaction of $2,001,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,974,763.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Oppenheimer lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.10.

Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Up 1.1 %

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $81.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.38. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $55.25 and a one year high of $159.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 4.90.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $2.00. The company had revenue of $331.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.33 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.23% and a negative net margin of 62.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.94) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

Featured Articles

