State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,707 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Cognex were worth $10,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,557 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 38,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,920 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CGNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price target on Cognex from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on Cognex in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Cognex from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Cognex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cognex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Cognex Stock Performance

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $37.70 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $34.28 and a 1 year high of $59.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 1.53.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Cognex had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $197.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.97%.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

