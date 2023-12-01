Insider Selling: Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Director Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) Director R. William Mcfarland sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.85, for a total value of C$59,400.00.

Fairfax Financial Price Performance

TSE:FFH opened at C$1,247.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.72, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1,174.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1,087.19. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of C$762.92 and a 1 year high of C$1,271.05.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$42.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$25.33 by C$16.93. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of C$7.10 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 191.7643411 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on FFH. CIBC boosted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,400.00 to C$1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,700.00 to C$1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$980.00 to C$1,020.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,400.00 to C$1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,500.00 to C$1,600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1,511.67.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

