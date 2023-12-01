PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Director Sells $55,026.00 in Stock

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) Director Nancy Erba sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $55,026.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,141.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PDF Solutions Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ PDFS opened at $29.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 499.83 and a beta of 1.52. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.12 and a 12-month high of $48.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.73.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. PDF Solutions had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $42.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,707,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,307,000 after acquiring an additional 80,379 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 6.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,275,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,822,000 after purchasing an additional 131,134 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in PDF Solutions by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,028,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,679,000 after purchasing an additional 14,417 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,020,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,022,000 after buying an additional 39,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,198,000. 72.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on PDFS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of PDF Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PDF Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

