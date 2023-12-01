WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Director Ulice Payne, Jr. Sells 600 Shares

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,068.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:WEC opened at $83.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.78. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.47 and a 1 year high of $101.11.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5,257.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,465,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,015,000 after buying an additional 1,437,768 shares during the period. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the third quarter worth $239,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,495,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $442,697,000 after acquiring an additional 158,652 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 73,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,924,000 after buying an additional 4,283 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WEC. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.67.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

