Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Insider Scott A. Green Buys 53,300 Shares of Stock

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) insider Scott A. Green purchased 53,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.92 per share, with a total value of $49,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 830,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,655.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:OESX opened at $0.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.56. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $2.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.40.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 55.88% and a negative net margin of 50.18%. The business had revenue of $20.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.23 million. Equities analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Orion Energy Systems

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 22.7% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,035,857 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 191,954 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 0.9% during the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,219,240 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 20,349 shares in the last quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 16.5% during the second quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,163,420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 306,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

OESX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Saturday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

