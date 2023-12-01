CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Director David L. Royer Purchases 2,500 Shares

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) Director David L. Royer purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,192. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CF Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of CFBK opened at $16.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.51. CF Bankshares Inc. has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $23.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $85.75 million, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.56.

Get CF Bankshares alerts:

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The savings and loans company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.97 million during the quarter. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 16.69%.

CF Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Bankshares

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. CF Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of CF Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in shares of CF Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $359,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 177,019 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 149,830 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 20,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,569 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet cut CF Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Read Our Latest Report on CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans and equipment leases; residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services; retail banking services and products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CF Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.