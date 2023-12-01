Daryl Raiford Sells 3,094 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) CFO Daryl Raiford sold 3,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $35,024.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,719.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bandwidth Stock Performance

NASDAQ BAND opened at $10.98 on Friday. Bandwidth Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $29.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $152.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.38 million. Analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAND has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Institutional Trading of Bandwidth

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 13.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bandwidth during the first quarter worth about $58,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Bandwidth by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Bandwidth by 57.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Bandwidth by 30.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 32,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

