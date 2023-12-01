Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC) Director Rowland Wallace Uloth Buys 28,500 Shares

Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC – Get Free Report) Director Rowland Wallace Uloth acquired 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.02 per share, with a total value of C$29,070.00.

Lavras Gold Stock Performance

Shares of LGC opened at C$0.98 on Friday. Lavras Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.21 and a 12 month high of C$1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.27 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.76. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of C$50.25 million and a PE ratio of -14.00.

Get Lavras Gold alerts:

About Lavras Gold

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Lavras Gold Corp. operates as a junior exploration company in southern Brazil. It engages in the exploration and development of the Lavras do Sul gold project covering an area of approximately 22,000 hectares located in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Lavras Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lavras Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.