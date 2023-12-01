Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC) Director Rowland Wallace Uloth Buys 28,500 Shares

Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC – Get Free Report) Director Rowland Wallace Uloth acquired 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.02 per share, with a total value of C$29,070.00.
Lavras Gold Stock Performance
Shares of LGC opened at C$0.98 on Friday. Lavras Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.21 and a 12 month high of C$1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.27 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.76. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of C$50.25 million and a PE ratio of -14.00.
About Lavras Gold
