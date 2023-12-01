Fund 1 Investments, Llc Acquires 4,000 Shares of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $25,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,916,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,906,371.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 30th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 61,317 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $404,692.20.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 16,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.38 per share, with a total value of $102,080.00.

On Monday, November 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 2,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.42 per share, with a total value of $12,840.00.

On Friday, November 17th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 23,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.34 per share, with a total value of $148,990.00.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 1,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $6,010.00.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 32,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $172,800.00.

On Monday, November 6th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 42,300 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.26 per share, with a total value of $222,498.00.

On Thursday, November 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 37,718 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $193,493.34.

On Monday, October 30th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 23,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $106,490.00.

On Thursday, October 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 1,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $4,870.00.

Tile Shop Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTSH opened at $6.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.60. The firm has a market cap of $300.58 million, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.39. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $6.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tile Shop

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $92.11 million for the quarter. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 2.86%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Tile Shop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Tile Shop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Tile Shop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tile Shop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Tile Shop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tile Shop from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Tile Shop Company Profile

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers natural stone products, such as marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

