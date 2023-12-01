Insider Selling: Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) CFO Sells 507 Shares of Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $11,224.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,734.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

BXMT opened at $22.18 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.60 and a 1-year high of $25.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.36 and a 200-day moving average of $21.15.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.18%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 217.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 447.5% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth $37,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

Further Reading

