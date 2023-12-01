PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Director Sang Young Lee Acquires 1,000 Shares

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Free Report) Director Sang Young Lee purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.70 per share, for a total transaction of $15,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,432,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,497,613.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sang Young Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PCB Bancorp alerts:

On Monday, November 27th, Sang Young Lee acquired 1,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.70 per share, with a total value of $15,700.00.

On Tuesday, November 21st, Sang Young Lee acquired 6,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $94,080.00.

On Friday, September 8th, Sang Young Lee acquired 3,700 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.01 per share, with a total value of $59,237.00.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Sang Young Lee acquired 5,953 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.95 per share, with a total value of $94,950.35.

PCB Bancorp Stock Down 2.0 %

PCB Bancorp stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $221.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.62. PCB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.86 and a 52 week high of $19.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.52.

PCB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

PCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PCB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $41.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.70 million. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 21.99%. Equities analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.44%.

Institutional Trading of PCB Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 82.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 78,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 8.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 3.9% in the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. 47.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PCB Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for PCB Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and trade finance, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.